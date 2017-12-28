Bayern Munich Youngster Joshua Kimmich Set to Sign 5-Year Extension With the Bavarian Giants

Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich is reportedly set to sign a new deal with the Bavarian outfit once the new year arrives - putting his signature onto a contract that will extend his stay at the Allianz Arena until 2023.

The back end of 2017 has been a hugely significant one in the 22-year-old's career. With the retirement of Philipp Lahm arriving in the summer, the right back position was left to Kimmich, and the German has filled in brilliantly - registering a remarkable 10 assists already this season.

And now, according to German outlet Kicker, Kimmich will join teammate Kingsley Coman in signing a new contract with the club, which will see him pen a new five year deal - with significantly improved terms on the contract.

However, that's not the only piece of good news that has arrived for the young defender recently. Kimmich has also been named Bayern's 'Player of the Year' by the readers of newspaper Bild.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

"I am very pleased about the award, above all because the fans value and reward their own achievements. At the same time, it is also an incentive to keep improving myself," he told the paper upon receiving the award.

Kimmich doubled the amount of votes received by second placed Robert Lewandowski (17%) by earning an impressive 35 percent from fans, while third placed Sven Ulreich (a surprise inclusion) received 10 percent.

After a rocky start to the Bundesliga season, Bayern have once again managed to establish their dominance over the rest of Germany, and the Bavarian outfit sit 11 points clear at the helm of the top flight.