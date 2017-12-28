Juventus Striker Mario Mandzukic Looks Set to Reject January Advances From China

Juventus stiker Mario Mandzukic is reportedly a target for Chinese Super League outfit Hebei China Fortune; though the Croatian is said to not be interested in a move away from the Bianconeri.

It was only last winter when Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian had made a move for the 31-year-old striker. A transfer fee of €28m was in the offing for the Old Lady, and Mandzukic would've seen himself earn a tidy €8m-per-year. However, the approach was turned down by the player.

🇮🇹 Nuovo sondaggio dalla Cina per #Mandzukic, ma il croato non intende lasciare la #Juventus



🇬🇧 Hebei Fortune have asked info on Mandzukic, but Mario doesn't want to leave because he wants to continue to play at Juve.



— Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) December 28, 2017

And now, according to Goal, another Chinese side is attempting to lure the attacker away from the Allianz Stadium, this time in the form of Hebei Chine Fortune.

However, the report also claims that Mandzukic is very much in the same frame of mind as he was a year ago - and is ready to respectfully decline the Chinese outfit's advances.

The Chinese side aren't without quality in their ranks, though. The club boast the likes of Ezequiel Lavezzi and Gervinho in their squad, with former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini at the helm.

With that said, Hebei finished last season in fourth place, and are said to be desperate to sign a quality player in order to thrust them further up the table next season - Mandzukic being the preferred choice.

Furthermore, Juventus are known to be extremely reluctant to sell their prize assets midway through the season, and with Serie A in the current state that is (the Bianconeri trail league leaders Napoli by one point), Max Allegri will be keen to keep as many players as he can in such a crucial stage of the season.