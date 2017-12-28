Juventus Striker Mario Mandzukic Looks Set to Reject January Advances From China

By 90Min
December 28, 2017

Juventus stiker Mario Mandzukic is reportedly a target for Chinese Super League outfit Hebei China Fortune; though the Croatian is said to not be interested in a move away from the Bianconeri.

It was only last winter when Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian had made a move for the 31-year-old striker. A transfer fee of €28m was in the offing for the Old Lady, and Mandzukic would've seen himself earn a tidy €8m-per-year. However, the approach was turned down by the player.

And now, according to Goal, another Chinese side is attempting to lure the attacker away from the Allianz Stadium, this time in the form of Hebei Chine Fortune.

However, the report also claims that Mandzukic is very much in the same frame of mind as he was a year ago - and is ready to respectfully decline the Chinese outfit's advances.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

The Chinese side aren't without quality in their ranks, though. The club boast the likes of Ezequiel Lavezzi and Gervinho in their squad, with former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini at the helm.

With that said, Hebei finished last season in fourth place, and are said to be desperate to sign a quality player in order to thrust them further up the table next season - Mandzukic being the preferred choice.

Furthermore, Juventus are known to be extremely reluctant to sell their prize assets midway through the season, and with Serie A in the current state that is (the Bianconeri trail league leaders Napoli by one point), Max Allegri will be keen to keep as many players as he can in such a crucial stage of the season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters