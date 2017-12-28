Stat Indicates Just How Negative Newcastle Were Against Manchester City on Wednesday

By 90Min
December 28, 2017

An interesting statistic has emerged in the aftermath of the Newcastle-Manchester City game on Wednesday, and it can certainly be interpreted in more than one way.

The Citizens recorded their 18th straight Premier League win by defeating the Magpies at St. James' Park, and the 0-1 scoreline was particularly reflective of their performance.

City, as expected had most of the possession in the game, with Newcastle sitting deep to try and defend against the visitors' passing game.

Newcastle only recorded 115 passes over the 90 minutes, which was actually less than City centre-back Nicolas Otamendi, who managed 122.

The Argentine saw a lot of the ball, and assumed a 'John Stones' role which helped the team to keep ticking. And keep ticking they did, with the team as a collective recording an impressive 90% of an attempted 449 passes in the first half alone.

Otamendi had a particularly good game, clearing a rare Newcastle chance off the line as well as recycling the ball well.

'The General' has been in fine form so far this season, and has been very consistent where Vincent Kompany and John Stones have been hit by injury.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters