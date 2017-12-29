Gerard Deulofeu Gives Barcelona Ultimatum Over Potential Signing of Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona's Spanish forward Gerard Deulofeu has told the hierarchy at the Nou Camp that he'll quit the club if they sign long-term transfer target Philippe Coutinho in January.

After a draining pursuit of the midfield man yielded no results in the summer transfer window, with Liverpool being stoic in their approach to any negotiations regarding the future of the Brazilian, Barcelona are preparing to mount yet another offer in the hopes of enticing the Reds to allow Coutinho to make the switch from Merseyside to Catalonia.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Despite a number of Barca players going on record to say how delighted they'd be should Coutinho join the Blaugrana, employing typical charm-offensive tactics, not everyone at the Nou Camp is so eager to see the Brazilian pull on the blue and red jersey.

According to Spanish publication Don Balon, former Everton man Gerard Deulofeu is far from excited at the prospect of Coutinho joining him at the Nou Camp.

With Barcelona flying high in La Liga, nine points clear of Atletico Madrid in second place, Deulofeu has found game time hard to come by so far this season, making only nine appearances in the league and scoring just one goal.

The 23-year-old Spaniard fears that with the arrival of Coutinho and the impending return of Ousmane Dembele from injury, he will find himself completely ousted from the first team.

As a result, Deulofeu has warned the Barcelona hierarchy he will ask to leave the club if they press ahead with the transfer of Coutinho.