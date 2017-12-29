Gerard Deulofeu Gives Barcelona Ultimatum Over Potential Signing of Philippe Coutinho

By 90Min
December 29, 2017

Barcelona's Spanish forward Gerard Deulofeu has told the hierarchy at the Nou Camp that he'll quit the club if they sign long-term transfer target Philippe Coutinho in January.

After a draining pursuit of the midfield man yielded no results in the summer transfer window, with Liverpool being stoic in their approach to any negotiations regarding the future of the Brazilian, Barcelona are preparing to mount yet another offer in the hopes of enticing the Reds to allow Coutinho to make the switch from Merseyside to Catalonia.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Despite a number of Barca players going on record to say how delighted they'd be should Coutinho join the Blaugrana, employing typical charm-offensive tactics, not everyone at the Nou Camp is so eager to see the Brazilian pull on the blue and red jersey.

According to Spanish publication Don Balon, former Everton man Gerard Deulofeu is far from excited at the prospect of Coutinho joining him at the Nou Camp.

With Barcelona flying high in La Liga, nine points clear of Atletico Madrid in second place, Deulofeu has found game time hard to come by so far this season, making only nine appearances in the league and scoring just one goal.

The 23-year-old Spaniard fears that with the arrival of Coutinho and the impending return of Ousmane Dembele from injury, he will find himself completely ousted from the first team.

As a result, Deulofeu has warned the Barcelona hierarchy he will ask to leave the club if they press ahead with the transfer of Coutinho.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters