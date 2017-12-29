Man Utd Defender Claims That Recovering From Injury in England Is Harder Than Other Leagues

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has claimed that his fitness is on its way to returning properly, but admits that life in the Premier League makes it harder for players to get back to feeling 100%.

The Argentinian suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in April earlier on in the year, and inevitably took a long time to recover as a result. Having spent the summer and start of the season working his way to full fitness, Rojo seems to be finally returning to his usual ways.

And now, speaking during the build up to Christmas, Rojo admits that he is nearing his best condition once again, though the centre-back does add that being in such a demanding league makes the return much harder:

"In terms of physical fitness I’m getting there and that’s what you aim for." Rojo told the club's official website.

"When you have been out for a long time it’s difficult to be competing 100 per cent at this level because it’s such a demanding level and a demanding style of football and league, but with each game I am noticing that physically I’m getting better.

"And the most important thing is I am finishing games well, I am feeling good at the end of matches. The actual match fitness takes a little bit longer but again, game by game, I am improving on that level and physically things are going really well."





So far this term Rojo has made only six appearances, but the return of the 27-year-old will be music to Jose Mourinho's ears.

United currently sit second in the Premier League, 15 points adrift from leaders Manchester City, and while the title might be all but won by the Citizens, the Red Devils have to continue to fight for second place.