Manchester City continues its quest for an undefeated season when it hosts Watford at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Fresh off having its record 18-game winning streak broken in a 0-0 draw vs. Crystal Palace, City returns to action looking to pad its lead atop the Premier League table. It has a game in hand on second-place Manchester United and holds a 12-point lead entering the day.

Pep Guardiola's side will be without Gabriel Jesus, who is set for a lengthy stay on the sidelines after suffering an MCL injury, while Kevin De Bruyne is starting despite being stretchered off against the Eagles.

Watford enters as a winner of just one of its last eight league games and will hope to spring the shock of the season while also looking to leapfrog Everton into ninth place. Man City thrashed the Hornets in the reverse fixture in September, winning 6-0 at Vicarage Road on the strength of a Sergio Aguero hat trick.

Here's how to watch the match:

TV: None in USA

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Live stream: You can watch the match live via NBC Sports Gold.