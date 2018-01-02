How to Watch Manchester City vs. Watford: Live Stream, TV Info, Match Time

How to watch Manchester City vs. Watford in the Premier League on January 2.

By Avi Creditor
January 02, 2018

Manchester City continues its quest for an undefeated season when it hosts Watford at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Fresh off having its record 18-game winning streak broken in a 0-0 draw vs. Crystal Palace, City returns to action looking to pad its lead atop the Premier League table. It has a game in hand on second-place Manchester United and holds a 12-point lead entering the day.

Pep Guardiola's side will be without Gabriel Jesus, who is set for a lengthy stay on the sidelines after suffering an MCL injury, while Kevin De Bruyne is starting despite being stretchered off against the Eagles.

Watford enters as a winner of just one of its last eight league games and will hope to spring the shock of the season while also looking to leapfrog Everton into ninth place. Man City thrashed the Hornets in the reverse fixture in September, winning 6-0 at Vicarage Road on the strength of a Sergio Aguero hat trick.

Here's how to watch the match:

TV: None in USA

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Live stream: You can watch the match live via NBC Sports Gold.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters