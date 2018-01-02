Report: Red Bulls Deal Sacha Kljestan to Orlando City

For a second straight offseason, the New York Red Bulls will part way with their captain.

By Avi Creditor
January 02, 2018

For a second straight offseason, the New York Red Bulls will part way with their captain.

According to ESPN, the Red Bulls have dealt Sacha Kljestan and $150,000 in targeted allocation money to Orlando City for center back Tommy Redding and attacking midfielder Carlos Rivas. Last season, the Red Bulls sent Dax McCarty to the Chicago Fire, with Kljestan inheriting the captain's armband. The 32-year-old wore it to a successful degree, tallying a league-best 17 assists and helping the club reach the postseason.

Kljestan has led MLS in assists in each of the last two seasons and tallied 51 over the last three years upon his return to MLS from Belgium's Anderlecht. He scored 16 goals in that time and figures to slot into the void left behind by Brazilian great Kaká, who announced his retirement last month. He will miss the first two games of the 2018 season after a playoff altercation vs. Toronto FC involving Jozy Altidore resulted in a suspension.

Going the other way is a pair of young players, in the 23-year-old Rivas and 20-year-old Redding. Rivas is coming off his best season–his third in MLS–with a modest five-goal, five-assist showing. Redding, a U.S. youth international, has played in 18 games in each of the last two seasons in Orlando. Part of the move includes salary cap relief for the Red Bulls, as Kljestan, who was a Designated Player in New York, was reportedly set to make over $1 million in 2018.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters