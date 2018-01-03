How to Watch Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

How to watch Arsenal vs. Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday, January 3. 

By Dan Gartland
January 03, 2018

Two Premier League giants face off on Wednesday when Chelsea travels to the Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal. 

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said Tuesday that all of his players are fit and available to play in the match, though Arsenal is not as fortunate. Sead Kolasinac, Aaron Ramsey, Olivier Giroud and Nacho Monreal have been ruled out, and Mesut Ozil and Laurent Koscielny are also likely to be sidelined.

Making matters worse, manager Arsene Wenger was charged with misconduct by the FA for reportedly confronting referee Mike Dean in the dressing room after a 1–1 draw with West Brom over the weekend and could be banned from the sidelines. 

Arsenal enters the game in fifth place in the league, six points behind fourth-place Liverpool, and Chelsea is third, one point ahead of Liverpool. 

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

