City rivals Juventus and Torino clash in the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia, with the winner completing the semifinal picture for the domestic cup.

AC Milan, Atalanta and Lazio have already advanced to the semifinal stage, and Juventus will be favored to join them. The hosts are unbeaten in their last nine matches in all competitions and torched Torino 4-0 in their Serie A meeting in September, which also took place at the Allianz Stadium.

Torino, which sits 10th in Serie A, will be hopeful of springing the upset and can draw on its round-of-16 triumph over Roma in the Italian capital for confidence heading into Wednesday's matchup.

