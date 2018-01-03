Man City's David Silva Reveals Son's Premature Birth as Reason for Absences

Manchester City star David Silva has publicly expressed gratitude and thanks to all those who have given him messages of support during recent personal trouble.

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

Manchester City star David Silva has publicly expressed gratitude and thanks to all those who have given him messages of support during recent personal trouble.

Silva missed four City games across all competitions during the month of December as a result of what can now be revealed as the premature birth of his son, Mateo.

"I want to thank all of you for the love and good wishes received in the last few weeks, special thanks to my teammates, the manager and all at the club for understanding my situation," Silva tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

"Also, I want to share with you the birth of my son Mateo, who was born extremely preterm and is fighting day by day with help of the medical team."

Silva made his return to action in the 3-1 win against Watford, captaining the side, but Pep Guardiola made it clear afterwards that the Spanish maestro will be granted more time off should he need it.

In this instance, football comes a distant second in the list of priorities.

"We are very happy David Silva is back with us. We don't know how long he will be with us, but you saw again today he essential player for us," Guardiola had stated.

"David is free to stay or to leave whenever he needs to. It depends.

"He wants to stay and help us and because he loves to play for City, but family is the most important thing in life. I would never push him. If we drop points because he is not with us, so be it - family is everything and must come first."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters