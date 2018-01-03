Very Unsurprising Name Tops Poll Asking Barcelona Fans for Their Preferred Signing

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

In a poll organised by Catalan news outlet Sport asking fans who they would like the club to sign, a certain Brazilian came out on top by a considerable distance.

Over 400,000 people took part as Palmeiras' Yerry Mina finished second with 17% of votes, as Barcelona have been linked with the defender recently.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

But by far and away the preferred candidate was Philippe Coutinho, who mustered a considerable 70% of the ballot.

Barcelona's fascination with Coutinho is well-known with Liverpool reportedly rejecting three bids for their talisman in the summer.

The former Inter star is having another fine season with the Reds, picking up seven goals and six assists in fourteen Premier League appearances, while also scoring five goals in as many Champions League matches.

The Catalans' interest has since reignited due to Nike's monumental marketing blunder, where it was implied Coutinho had joined Barcelona.

Manager Jurgen Klopp laughed off the controversy: "I couldn't be less interested in anything in the world."

Not long after Liverpool won their third game in a row, against Burnley, Paul Joyce of The Times reported the number 10 was ready to leave Merseyside for Catalonia.

Moreover, it was also claimed an astronomical bid of approximately £133m would have to be lodged for Liverpool to consider parting ways in January.

Fellow Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo say the Blaugrana will match said fee with an initial £100m upfront and £33m in add-ons.

Liverpool are making progress in the Premier League and recently completed the signing of Virgil van Dijk for a reported £75m - a world-record for a defender.

La Liga leaders Barcelona remain undefeated since the Supercopa de Espana defeat to Real Madrid and have also been linked with Palmeiras centre-back Yerry Mina, as Javier Mascherano looks China-bound.

Sport's recent newspaper headline states Coutinho is "very, very, very close" to sealing a move back to La Liga.

If Barcelona were to complete the transfer in the coming weeks, Coutinho would be cup-tied for the Champions League matches, as per UEFA regulations.

