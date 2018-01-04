Emmanuel Adebayor Reveals Selhurst Park Departure 'Hurt Me the Most'

Former Premier League forward Emmanuel Adebayor has revealed his most painful experience in English football was when he left struggling Crystal Palace.

The 33-year old spent ten seasons playing in England's top flight, enjoying a successful career at Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham.

Yet it's his most recent spell at Crystal Palace that weighs heavily on Adebayor's mind when reflecting on his time in England. Speaking to Turkish media outlet Hurriyet, Adebayor said; "I left some top clubs, but my Crystal Palace departure hurt me the most. Because I wanted to help them by scoring goals, but I didn’t manage it. So I was very upset.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

''After Crystal Palace I was left without a club for the six months. That six months worked wonders for me. I visited my family, my mates and my country. Now I’m a much more mature person.''

The Togolese striker struggled during his short tenure at Selhurst Park, scoring just once before being released at the end of the 2015/16 season. His goalscoring record in the Premier League is impressive though, with Adebayor having netted 97 Premier League goals times during his time in England.

Despite being in what many would consider to be the twilight of his career, Adebayor recently admitted that he still dreams of winning the coveted Ballon d'Or trophy despite his advancing years. He is currently plying his trade for Turkish Super Lig leaders Istanbul Basaksehir, with nine goals in 20 appearances so far this campaign.