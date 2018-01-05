Pep Guardiola Gives Update on Injured Manchester City Stars Ahead of FA Cup Tie With Burnley

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed Vincent Kompany, Gabriel Jesus, Benjamin Mendy and Phil Foden will all miss Saturday's FA Cup tie against Burnley.

Guardiola is also uncertain over the availability of Spaniard David Silva, with the playmaker being offered compassionate leave at his own discretion after the premature birth of his baby boy.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"Vincent is not available," Guardiola said, as quoted by City's website. "Gabriel is not available, Mendy is not available, Phil Foden is not.

"I don’t know if David will be. We have a training session at 4pm. We will see.

"It is not easy for me to explain what he [Silva] feels. He made a statement, explaining what happened. I prefer not to talk about that.

Expect a very strong team against Burnley! #cityvburnley https://t.co/wyeA1TNr8k — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 5, 2018

"He shows in the pitch he is able to forget everything. He decides if he wants to stay of go back home.

"We are going to try to play the best team as possible."

Guardiola has been openly critical of the hectic Christmas schedule, stating his side have not had enough time to recover between games.

"The schedule is what it is," the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss added. "What I said after the last game against Watford, it was not about Christmas time or Boxing Day. I like that.

"[But] all the doctors and physios around the world say you cannot recover after 48 hours, in such a demanding competition.

"All managers give our opinion about many issues. We are going to play tomorrow and if the schedule says you have to play every two days, we are going to play."

