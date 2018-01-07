Gennaro Gattuso Critical of AC Milan's Display Despite Victory Over Crotone on Saturday

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso has criticised his players for making too many mistakes, despite their 1-0 win over Crotone on Saturday at the Giuseppe Meazza.

Ex-Milan player Gattuso says that his side “played a great game for 70 minutes,” but took too many risks and made unnecessary mistakes.

Milan have suffered an underwhelming season so far in the Serie A after some big spending in the summer, and came into this fixture on the back of a three-match winless league run.

It was the Rossoneri captain Leonardo Bonnuci who was the hero on the day, after scoring his first goal since his summer move from Juventus - helping Milan claim all three points.

However, Gattuso couldn't hide his frustration after being displeased by the fact that his side couldn't build on their lead against relegation strugglers Crotone.



"We were coming off a period that wasn't great, so we needed to give a sense of consistency to our results," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"I only celebrate when you win the match, otherwise it's meaningless. We played a great game for 70 minutes, but then made far too many mistakes and risked throwing it all away. We ran so many risks at the end."

26 shots fired today ⚽️🔥

Second home win in the past 3 games✌🏻

Find out the main stats & facts from the San Siro win 👉🏻 https://t.co/9UprIHZTbO

Oggi 26 tiri ⚽️

2 vittorie nelle ultime 3 partite a San Siro✌🏻

Tutti i numeri di #MilanCrotone 👉🏻 https://t.co/YBBIGK8S3s pic.twitter.com/0KUeiDs51e — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 6, 2018

The Rossoneri temporarily moved into the top half of the table, only to be pushed back to 11th after Atalanta's 2-1 over Roma.

Gattuso's side now have a two week lay off and are next in action when they come up against another struggling team in Cagliari. They are now unbeaten in three games in all competitions and Rino Gattuso will be hoping that his side's fortunes will take a turn for the better.