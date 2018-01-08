Getafe Keeper Vicente Guaita Attracting Interest as Premier League Clubs Look to Swoop

Getafe's goalkeeper Vicente Guaita has been getting plenty of exposure with his performances this season as speculation continues to grow over his long term future.

The 30-year-old's contract expires at the end of the current campaign and the Spanish club are keen to secure a fee rather than lose him for nothing over the summer.

Vincente Guaita - if he comes to Palace, expect more of these kind of saves. Half of these are against Ronaldo and Co at Madrid too #CPFC @CPFC https://t.co/eBlZErJ6i2 — Jonathan Whitehead (@jonnywheat) January 7, 2018

Guillem Balague, Spanish football journalist and regular Sky Sports pundit tweeted:

Watford think they have convinced Guaita to sign for them as Crystal Palace delay their answer. But negotiations continue and one of the two might get the goalkeeper for less than the €8m of his buy out clause pic.twitter.com/pQ3Ed0YytB — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 8, 2018

This story is bound to gather momentum during the winter transfer window as it is not only the Premier League duo Watford and Crystal Palace accredited with interest in the player - the latter already in talks to bring Guaita to Selhurst Park, but also Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas are also keen admirers of the stopper.

The Spaniard, a graduate of Valencia's youth system, is having a tremendous campaign - only conceding 16 goals in 17 La Liga games. Suitors will need to be aware that the 30-year-old is unlikely to go cheaply, but a bargain could be had with 'reasonable' bids expected to entice El Geta to sell their experienced campaigner.