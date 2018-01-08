Getafe Keeper Vicente Guaita Attracting Interest as Premier League Clubs Look to Swoop

By 90Min
January 08, 2018

Getafe's goalkeeper Vicente Guaita has been getting plenty of exposure with his performances this season as speculation continues to grow over his long term future. 

The 30-year-old's contract expires at the end of the current campaign and the Spanish club are keen to secure a fee rather than lose him for nothing over the summer. 

Guillem Balague, Spanish football journalist and regular Sky Sports pundit tweeted: 

This story is bound to gather momentum during the winter transfer window as it is not only the Premier League duo Watford and Crystal Palace accredited with interest in the player - the latter already in talks to bring Guaita to Selhurst Park, but also Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas are also keen admirers of the stopper. 

The Spaniard, a graduate of Valencia's youth system, is having a tremendous campaign - only conceding 16 goals in 17 La Liga games. Suitors will need to be aware that the 30-year-old is unlikely to go cheaply, but a bargain could be had with 'reasonable' bids expected to entice El Geta to sell their experienced campaigner. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters