Liverpool Loan Star Divock Origi Opens Up Regarding a Potential Exit From Anfield

Liverpool's Belgian striker Divock Origi, who is currently on loan with Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg, has revealed he could make his move away from Anfield permanent in the summer.

Origi joined Wolfsburg in the summer, having become frustrated with a lack of first-team opportunities under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, and his career has been given the subsequent jump start he so desired.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Since joining Die Wölfe, the 22-year-old striker has made a total of 15 appearances for the club, scoring four goals in that time.





Meanwhile, Liverpool have far from missed the striker at Anfield, with a front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all on song for the Reds, scoring a combined total of 47 goals across all competitions so far this season.





Origi will have just one year left on his contract with Liverpool in the summer and has revealed he hasn't been in contact with Klopp since leaving the club earlier in the season.





"I take that as a compliment that the club rates me," Origi said, as reported by the Express.

"Several factors play a role. I am someone who is enjoying the moment.

"I think everything's possible. I focus on the here and now. I have a good relationship with Liverpool, but feel really well here at Wolfsburg.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

“We'll sit down at the end of the season, and talk we'll see what's next.

“Right now, I am here for another six months, and I am open for everything."

Origi joined Liverpool from Lille for £10m in 2014 following a series of impressive peformances for Belgium at the World Cup that year.

He was subsequently loaned back to the Ligue 1 outfit until properly joining the Reds in the 2015/16 season, whereby he helped the side to the League Cup and Europa League finals.

In his two seasons with Liverpool, Origi has netted 21 goals in 77 appearances, including a goal in the second leg of the memorable Europa League quarter final tie against Borussia Dortmund whereby the Reds came back from 1-3 down to win 4-3.