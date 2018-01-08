Liverpool Reportedly Set to Announce Signing of Roma Keeper in 'Next Few Days'

By 90Min
January 08, 2018

With Barcelona paying £102m upfront to Liverpool for the signing of Philippe Coutinho, manager Jurgen Klopp is under pressure from the Anfield faithful to reinvest the money wisely. 


There are reports in Brazil that Klopp is chasing the highly rated Roma goalkeeper Allison. Having started his career at Brazilian second division side Internacional, Allison would move to Roma in August 2016. 


Initially he struggled to break into the first team with Wojciech Szczęsny also at the club but he was given his opportunities in the cup competitions. 


The 25-year old took his chance as Roma reached the round of 16 in the Europa League, going down 5-4 on aggregate to Lyon, and the semi finals in the Coppa Italia where they would lose to city rivals Lazio. 


With Szczensy leaving the club for Juventus, Allison has become the number 1 goalkeeper for a Roma side who are on the fringes of the Champions League places in Serie A. 


Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Liverpool fans have been calling for the club to sign a new goalkeeper with the Reds' leaky defence being a major talking point amongst the supporters. 


Despite scoring 50 goals in 22 games, which is second only to Manchester City in the goalscoring charts, Liverpool have conceded 25 goals with first choice Simon Mignolet coming in for criticism after errors during the festive period. 


Klopp will be hopeful to get Allison into the club with the Reds' next Premier League game being against the runaway leaders Manchester City. 

