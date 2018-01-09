Emre Can Nears Liverpool Exit Amid 'Positive' Juventus Free Transfer Talks

Emre Can appears to be closing in on a free transfer deal with Juventus after reports in Italy alleged that contract talks were 'going well' between the two parties.

The Liverpool midfielder is in the final six months of his current deal at Anfield and, despite the Premier League side's best attempts, seems to be edging closer towards the exit door.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have claimed that Can's representatives have held discussions with I Bianconeri's hierarchy over a possible move, and that negotiations had 'gone to plan' and that the talks 'over the past few hours had been positive'.

Of course, the Italian media has a tendency to get too far ahead of itself when it comes to rumour and conjecture so Liverpool fans may want to hold off on getting too uptight over Can's behaviour.

The fact remains, however, that it is looking more and more likely that the Germany international will depart Merseyside when his deal ends on 1st July.

Juventus have chased the 23-year-old since last summer when initial reports suggested that they would try and sign him permanently for a cut-price fee.

In 2017:

Most successful passes - Emre Can (2215)

Most tackles won - Emre Can (76)



That speculation fell by the wayside once the summer window ended, but the reigning Serie A champions have continued to court Can in the hope that they could convince him to move to Turin.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp apparently called on Can to commit his future to Liverpool to no avail and the German may need to look for more midfield reinforcements from June onwards.

Liverpool are already set to officially sign RB Leipzig's Naby Keita when the window opens in July but, with Philippe Coutinho having departed and Can appearing set to follow, Klopp will need to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

Can joined Liverpool from Bayer Levekusen for around £10m in July 2014 and has gone on to feature 155 times for the Reds, weighing in with 12 goals and 10 assists.

