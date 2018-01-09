Emre Can Nears Liverpool Exit Amid 'Positive' Juventus Free Transfer Talks

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

Emre Can appears to be closing in on a free transfer deal with Juventus after reports in Italy alleged that contract talks were 'going well' between the two parties.

The Liverpool midfielder is in the final six months of his current deal at Anfield and, despite the Premier League side's best attempts, seems to be edging closer towards the exit door.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have claimed that Can's representatives have held discussions with I Bianconeri's hierarchy over a possible move, and that negotiations had 'gone to plan' and that the talks 'over the past few hours had been positive'.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Of course, the Italian media has a tendency to get too far ahead of itself when it comes to rumour and conjecture so Liverpool fans may want to hold off on getting too uptight over Can's behaviour.

The fact remains, however, that it is looking more and more likely that the Germany international will depart Merseyside when his deal ends on 1st July.

Juventus have chased the 23-year-old since last summer when initial reports suggested that they would try and sign him permanently for a cut-price fee.

(You may also be interested in Monaco Boss Admits Liverpool & Arsenal Target Thomas Lemar Could Leave in January)

That speculation fell by the wayside once the summer window ended, but the reigning Serie A champions have continued to court Can in the hope that they could convince him to move to Turin.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp apparently called on Can to commit his future to Liverpool to no avail and the German may need to look for more midfield reinforcements from June onwards.

Liverpool are already set to officially sign RB Leipzig's Naby Keita when the window opens in July but, with Philippe Coutinho having departed and Can appearing set to follow, Klopp will need to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

Can joined Liverpool from Bayer Levekusen for around £10m in July 2014 and has gone on to feature 155 times for the Reds, weighing in with 12 goals and 10 assists.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters