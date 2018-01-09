Report: Everton, West Ham Eye Atletico Madrid's Nico Gaitan

Everton and West Ham are among the Premier League sides hoping to bring the Argentine playmaker to England.

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

Everton and West Ham have now joined fellow Premier League sides Watford and Southampton in their pursuit of Argentine international midfielder Nico Gaitan for £18m, reports Sportslens.

The midfielder has made 48 appearances for Diego Simeone's Los Indios scoring four goals since his €25m move from Portuguese giants Benfica in July 2016.

However, it now seems the 29-year-old is surplus to requirements at Atletico Madrid and the playmaker will be desperate to secure regular first team football to help him secure his place in Jorge Sampoli's 23-man Argentina squad for the World Cup this summer in Russia.

A player of undoubted experience, Gaitan has played over 266 first team games in a career that has seen him play for Boca Juniors, Benfica and Atletico Madrid since making his professional debut in 2008 in Argentina's Primera Division and making 16 appearances for the full national side. 

He would would prove an invaluable signing for any of those Premier League sides to bolster their midfield options and add some much needed quality as they head into the crucial second half of the campaign. 

Here are five interesting facts you need to know about Nico Gaitan that could persuade these managers to part with their hard earned cash during this January's transfer window. 

