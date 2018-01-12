Harry Kane Equals All-Time Premier League Record After Latest Player of the Month Award

By 90Min
January 12, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane has been named Premier League Player of the Month for December. It his second such award this season after earlier winning the September prize and sixth overall, which ties Steven Gerrard's all-time record.


Kane scored as many as eight Premier League goals during December as Spurs returned to winning ways following a poor run of form in November.

Six of Kane's goals came in the form of back-to-back hat-tricks against Burnley and Southampton either side of Christmas, while he had earlier netted a brace in a victory over Stoke.

The goals took the 24-year-old's tally for the season to 18 in just 19 games - he has since played twice more in January - and to the top of the Premier League Golden Boot race.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Kane of course collected the coveted top scorer prize for both the 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons, becoming the first Englishman since Alan Shearer in the mid 1990s to win in successive years.

Should he make it three in a row, he will be the first player to do so since Arsenal legend Thierry Henry back in 2005/06.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was earlier named December's Manager of the Month, scooping the accolade for an unprecedented fourth straight time.

Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe had also earlier won the Goal of the Month award following his audacious volley for the Cherries against Crystal Palace.

