Pep Guardiola Makes Premier League History With 4th Straight Manager of the Month Award

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made Premier League history after being named Manager of the Month for the fourth consecutive time, a feat never achieved by anyone else.





Guardiola adds the December prize to the ones he won for November, October and September, with Huddersfield boss David Wagner (August) the only other individual to receive a Manager of the Month accolade so far this season.

Guardiola's City team won six of the seven Premier League games they played during December, extending their record breaking winning run to 18 and opening up an even bigger cushion at the top of the table as a third Premier League title in seven years nears.

It was only a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace on New Year's Eve that stopped City from having another perfect month, although their unbeaten season still remains intact.

Having also won Manager of the Month in February of last season, 46-year-old Guardiola now has five gongs overall since moving to England in the summer of 2016. That is already more than great personal rival Jose Mourinho, who has just three to his name.

Only eight Premier League managers have ever won more Manager of the Month awards. The top three are Sir Alex Ferguson (27), Arsene Wenger (15) and David Moyes (10).

