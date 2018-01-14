How to Watch Liverpool vs. Manchester City: Game Time, Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Manchester City vs. Liverpool in the Premier League. 

By Dan Gartland
January 14, 2018

Manchester City will look to continue its historically dominant run in the Premier League on Sunday at Anfield against Liverpool. 

City hasn’t won a league game at Anfield since 2003 but this season is unlike any the Blues have had before. The team is 20–0–2 and 15 points clear of its nearest Premier League challenger with 16 games left to play. 

Liverpool, meanwhile, is fighting to remain in the top four of the league. The Reds have 44 points, two behind third-place Chelsea and three ahead of Tottenham in fifth. This will be their first match since selling Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

How to watch

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

