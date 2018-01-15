Angry Everton Boss Sam Allardyce Reveals He Will Make Players Watch Clips of Spurs Defeat

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Sam Allardyce has revealed that he will force his Everton players to sit through a repeat of Saturday's heavy 4-0 defeat against Tottenham.

The Toffees were thoroughly outplayed by their hosts at Wembley, conceding three times in the second-half as they succumbed to a disappointing loss.

And Allardyce has not held back in his criticism of his side, insisting that they must learn from the mistakes made in North London.

“You can't argue with a visual, certainly with the angles that we can show," said the former England coach - quoted by the Sun.

"We can clip all the clips out and show all the players in the analysis room where and why they went wrong to make sure that doesn't occur yet again.

"Unfortunately, there will be so many of them to show it will be difficult watching for all the players.

"But it's a necessity for me, and always has been. There's the good and take the applause and then there's the bad and you have to take it on your chin and learn from it."

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Defeat left Everton without a win in their last five Premier League games, and Allardyce hit out at the lack of "professionalism" on show.

"Too many of our players decided to not defend any more when Tottenham had the ball with the quality of players they have, they will cut right through you," he added.

"But for Jordan Pickford they could have had more, so I'm hugely disappointed in the professionalism of my players today.

"I think it's really out of order that you relinquish that responsibility just because you've gone 2-0 down one minute into the second half.

"There's still another 44 minutes plus injury time to play, and play your way back into the game like you did in the first half."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters