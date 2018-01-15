Angry Everton Boss Sam Allardyce Reveals He Will Make Players Watch Clips of Spurs Defeat

Sam Allardyce has revealed that he will force his Everton players to sit through a repeat of Saturday's heavy 4-0 defeat against Tottenham.

The Toffees were thoroughly outplayed by their hosts at Wembley, conceding three times in the second-half as they succumbed to a disappointing loss.

And Allardyce has not held back in his criticism of his side, insisting that they must learn from the mistakes made in North London.

4 - This result was Sam Allardyce’s 19th defeat by four or more goals in the Premier League; the most of any manager in the competition. Trounced. pic.twitter.com/kJVXLRv5Zo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 13, 2018

“You can't argue with a visual, certainly with the angles that we can show," said the former England coach - quoted by the Sun.

"We can clip all the clips out and show all the players in the analysis room where and why they went wrong to make sure that doesn't occur yet again.

"Unfortunately, there will be so many of them to show it will be difficult watching for all the players.

"But it's a necessity for me, and always has been. There's the good and take the applause and then there's the bad and you have to take it on your chin and learn from it."

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Defeat left Everton without a win in their last five Premier League games, and Allardyce hit out at the lack of "professionalism" on show.

"Too many of our players decided to not defend any more when Tottenham had the ball with the quality of players they have, they will cut right through you," he added.

"But for Jordan Pickford they could have had more, so I'm hugely disappointed in the professionalism of my players today.

"I think it's really out of order that you relinquish that responsibility just because you've gone 2-0 down one minute into the second half.

"There's still another 44 minutes plus injury time to play, and play your way back into the game like you did in the first half."