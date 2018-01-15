Chelsea Chasing Pair of Premier League Flops on Loan Deals as Striker Desperation Kicks In

Chelsea are considering an extraordinary loan move to end their goalscoring malaise this January, with West Ham striker Andy Carroll the unlikely name at the top of their target list.

The Telegraph report that the Blues are looking into a move to take the West Ham man across London for the rest of the season in order to give Antonio Conte an option behind Alvaro Morata; with Michy Batshuayi out of form and favour.

“Andy Carroll is best described as being available.” — James Tyler (@JamesTylerESPN) January 15, 2018

Chelsea have drawn their last four games in all competitions, with three 0-0 draws in a row culminating in the team being booed against a 10-man Leicester at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Conte admitted after the game that his side have 'problems', but said: “My answer (to the booing) is this...we are doing 120 per cent and want to try to do our best. But, I repeat, you can win, you can lose. The most important thing is to put all your strength on the pitch. You have to consider, we are facing a lot of problems. Despite this, we stay there - ­battling for the top four.”

Morata has now gone five games in a row without hitting the back of the net and looks utterly bereft of confidence, although it's far from clear what Carroll - who has failed to score in 12 of his 13 Premier League appearances this season - would add in relief of the Spaniard.

That being said, Carroll has at least scored two league goals this season - while Christian Benteke, another Premier League striker Conte is said to be interested in, has just one in 17 games for Crystal Palace; including 15 starts.