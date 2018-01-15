Inter Preparing to Rescue Atletico Madrid Misfit Nicolas Gaitan From Spanish Nightmare

Atletico Madrid outcast Nicolas Gaitan is nearing a move to Inter, according to reports in Italy.

Gaitan has fallen out of favour with Atleti boss Diego Simeone, having made just one start in La Liga this season and a handful of appearances from the substitutes' bench. Italian news outlet Corriere dello Sport claim that Inter could be offering Gaitan a way out of the Spanish capital.

The player himself is keen on the move, and is on the search for more regular playing time at his new club. A deal with Inter is reportedly close to being agreed if Gaitain's agent can confirm with Inter that the 29-year-old will get regular game-time.

Perhaps Gaitan has one eye on the World Cup in Russia this summer, and sees a move away from Atletico as a chance to be selected for the Argentina squad.

Gaitain previously spent six seasons at Benfica before his €25m switch to Atletico in July 2016. In his time in Portugal, Gaitan won three Premeira Liga titles, one Taca de Portugal, and three Portuguese League Cups.

Outside of Italy, Southampton and West Ham were also said to be considering a move for Gaitan. However, both clubs were reportedly put off the move by Gaitan's £100,000-a-week wages he is currently paid in Spain.