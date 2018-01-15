How to Watch Manchester United vs. Stoke City: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Stoke City on Monday, January 15.

By Avi Creditor
January 15, 2018

Manchester United looks to gain separation for second place in the Premier League when it hosts Stoke City in a Monday clash.

Jose Mourinho's side enters the day level on points with Liverpool and Chelsea with a game in hand, and it can pull within 12 points of first-place Manchester City following the league leaders' first loss of the season on Sunday.

Stoke City is in an odd place, having just hired Paul Lambert as its new manager on Monday with the club mired in a relegation battle. Stoke sits a point clear of safety, with Southampton on 21 points in 17th place and Stoke on 20 after losing its last two matches.

It'll be a tall task to topple Man United at Old Trafford for the Potters.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: Watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters