Manchester United looks to gain separation for second place in the Premier League when it hosts Stoke City in a Monday clash.

Jose Mourinho's side enters the day level on points with Liverpool and Chelsea with a game in hand, and it can pull within 12 points of first-place Manchester City following the league leaders' first loss of the season on Sunday.

Stoke City is in an odd place, having just hired Paul Lambert as its new manager on Monday with the club mired in a relegation battle. Stoke sits a point clear of safety, with Southampton on 21 points in 17th place and Stoke on 20 after losing its last two matches.

It'll be a tall task to topple Man United at Old Trafford for the Potters.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: Watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.