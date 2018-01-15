'You Get Chills': Liverpool Defender Reveals Influence of Anfield Crowd in Exhilarating Man City Win

January 15, 2018

Dejan Lovren has praised the supporters at Anfield following Liverpool's outstanding 4-3 victory over Manchester City on Sunday, claiming that the players could 'feel that the crowd' taking them forward.

The Croatian international hasn't always been the most popular figure at Liverpool, with high-profile mistakes often being the defender's main talking points.

However, the 28-year-old stepped in for Virgil van Dijk brilliantly on Sunday, even being picked to wear the captain's armband to some surprise ahead of a number of regulars.

"You get chills," Lovren told the club website after beating Manchester City. "You feel that the crowd is taking you [forward] and you have big support at your back.

"We knew we could score goals against them because they like to play football; if we defended well and took the ball into their half, we could score.

"We believed from the first second we were the better team. That is the key point.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"If you think about City and how many goals they have scored, you will be a little bit afraid. But Jürgen [Klopp] told us to keep playing football and being aggressive - and that’s what we did."

A goal from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain set the tone early on for Liverpool, despite Leroy Sané notching a late first-half equaliser.

Three goals in eight minutes from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah proved to be enough to get the hosts over the line on Sunday, with Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gündogan finding the back of the net late on to make it a nail biting encounter right until the final whistle.

