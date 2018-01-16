Recognition That Counts: Harry Kane Named in the FIFA 18 Team of the Year Alongside Ronaldo & Messi

Harry Kane has been named in the FIFA 18 Team of the Year alongside Real Madrid and Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi.

Kane, who has won the last two successive Premier League Golden Boots, is the league's current top scorer with 20 goals in 22 appearances. Tottenham's record Premier League goalscorer ended 2017 as Europe's top goalscorer with 56 goals - two more than Messi and three more than Ronaldo.

As such, the striker has been rewarded with a place in the FIFA 18 Team of the Year.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Harry Kane are the #FUT 18 #TOTY Attackers! Available today for 24hrs from 6pm UK. 👀 pic.twitter.com/O3xMtb7p1s — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 15, 2018

Kane's overall isn't as high as either Messi or Ronaldo, although some of his stats do come out on top. The 24-year-old's pace is the lowest of all three with a rating of 86. Ronaldo is the fastest with a rating of 98, two ratings higher than Messi.

The Spurs forward has a shot rating of 99, the same as Madrid's Ronaldo and three ratings higher than Barcelona's Messi. Kane also has a physical rating of 96, higher than the two La Liga stars.

Kane's defence is the highest of the three with a rating of 53. Ronaldo, who has has scored 16 times for Los Blancos in all competitions this season, has a defensive rating of 50, while Messi has the lowest defensive rating of 45.

Not surprisingly, Kane's dribbling (95) isn't as high as either Messi (99) or Ronaldo (98). His passing stats (93) are also the lowest of all three players. Messi, who has scored 25 goals in all competitions for La Liga leaders Barcelona, has the best passing stats with a rating of 98, four ratings higher than his Madrid rival.

All three players are now available on the FUT market, although you may need to buy 1000+ packs to stand any chance of finding one of the rare cards.