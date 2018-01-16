Second Summer Renaissance: AC Milan Set to Start 2nd Rebuild With Signing of Julian Brandt

Struggling AC Milan are reportedly looking at Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Julian Brandt as their first signing next summer.

AC Milan bosses have confirmed that the club will not move to sign any players in January after their spending spree before the start of the current campaign.

1️⃣0️⃣ Julian Brandt pic.twitter.com/oHrrgkcvp5 — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) January 14, 2018

However, improvements to the squad will be top priority ready for next season, as I Rossoneri have seriously under-performed in the Serie A this season; currently sitting 11th in the league table.

Milan’s sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has watched several Bundesliga matches over the past few weeks and according to an update from Tuttosport, and reportedly it is Leverkusen's star Brandt that has impressed the club during these visits.

🇩🇪 #nationalteam @dfb_team A post shared by Julian Brandt (@julianbrandt19) on Nov 8, 2017 at 1:11pm PST

The Rossoneri director gave a glowing report on 21-year-old Brandt, who is likely to be the club’s primary target in the summer.

The Germany international, who can play in the centre of midfielder or out on the wing, has scored five goals and assisted two in his 22 appearances this season, and would undoubtedly be a welcome addition to AC Milan's starting XI.

It’s thought that is would take offer in the excess of €35m to pry the young German international away from the Bayer Leverkusen next summer.