Spanish Expert Claims Man Utd May No Longer Be Interested in Ronaldo Despite Rumoured Availability

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague reckons Christiano Ronaldo may soon be available for transfer, but that Manchester United may no longer be interested in taking him back.

The Ballon d'Or holder is said to be angry over promises relating to a new contract not being kept and could finally be seeking a way out of Madrid after eight and a half seasons. 

The club are also thought to be willing to let the Portuguese star go and would enjoy the idea of a bidding war between Paris Saint-Germain and United, yet Balague doesn't think the Red Devils are necessarily that keen on their former star anymore.

With Ronaldo already 33, and Real looking for around £89m in any deal, Balague claimed that United may feel a deal is too expensive for its worth when considering the Portuguese star's yearly salary would set them back tens of millions.

"Ronaldo's message is he wants to leave, and it appears Real Madrid will be willing to let him go. However, Real would love to see a fight between PSG and Man Utd, but the situation is more complicated than simply being interested in the player," Balague said, via Sky Sports.

"To add to a net annual salary demand of around £44m, Real would also demand around £89m for Ronaldo, which is an almighty expense for a player who would arrive aged 33."

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Ronaldo's form has taken a significant dip this season, with the Ballon d'Or winner scoring just four times so far. 

While Balague doesn't see Jose Mourinho being too excited over the prospect of signing the attacker, he still believes that they would be forced to show interest if Madrid put him up for sale.

"Here's United's conundrum: the club cannot show a lack of interest if it is confirmed that Ronaldo is on the market. But the huge amount of money his transfer would demand cannot be justified."

