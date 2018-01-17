Revitalised Jack Wilshere Expected to Sign a New Contract But Must Take a Wage Cut

By 90Min
January 17, 2018

It wasn't too long ago when Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere was flirting with the possibility of leaving his boyhood club in search of consistent game time. Though, with a few injuries within the team, and the exercising of some patience, Wilshere has now found his place back in the starting line-up. Now it has been reported that the Englishmen will be rewarded by the club with a new contract.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live Sport, BBC Sport journalist David Ornstein reported that Wilshere is expected to sign a new deal in the near future, though may face a wage cut in order to stay at the club.  

It's been a season of revitalisation for the 26-year-old who is almost on the last-chance-saloon to prove that he belongs in the plans of Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger. A season prior, Wilshere was sent out on loan to Bournemouth where he featured in 27 league games - a stark contrast from his abject three appearances in the Arsenal outfit in 2015/16, who lost many bouts to injuries.

This season has been different for the Englishmen, who started on the fringes of the team, only subjected to game time through cup competitions. Though, having thoroughly impressed in given opportunities, and proving that his fitness is firmly under control, Wilshere has soon returned to being the heartbeat of the club. 

It's no real surprise that Wilshere is adamant about staying at his boyhood club. You'd only have to look through his Instagram account to see how passionate he is about remaining a Gooner. 

Wilshere will likely sign a new contract at the club, and if he continues on this trajectory, his place in next summer's world cup squad will be guaranteed.  

