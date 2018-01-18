Report Claims Tottenham Open Negotiations to Sign PSG Outcast & Man Utd Target Lucas Moura

Tottenham's interest in Lucas Moura may offer the Brazilian an escape route from his Paris Saint-Germain purgatory, but only if Spurs agree to a permanent deal, according to L'Équipe.

The attacking midfielder was one of the hottest properties in world football when he joined PSG from São Paulo for a reported €45m back in 2012, but has slipped down the pecking order in the French capital this season, with only a handful of substitute appearances in Ligue 1.

Lucas Moura last season: 53 apps, 19 goals, 11 assists. 115 minutes per goal & assist.



His production has improved every years, despite limited game time. Moura has averaged just around 11 goals & 11 assists the last 4 years. A goal or assist every 142 minutes. — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) January 10, 2018

Daniel Levy would prefer a loan move for Lucas, but PSG are adamant that any move for the 25-year-old must be a permanent one. This is so that they have a better chance of complying with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Lucas has been a big part of the PSG team in recent years, and has won four league titles during his time in France. He has also been capped 36 times by Brazil.

However, the arrival of Kylian Mbappé from Monaco last summer has reduced Lucas to a peripheral role at PSG, and he clearly feels that he needs a move away in order to rejuvenate his career. He has not played for Brazil since June 2016.

"Is there a chance that I stay this winter? I do not think so," Lucas told reporters after being an unused substitute against Nantes on the 14th January.

Lucas has long been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes, most recently to Manchester United. PSG's insistence on a permanent deal proved to be a stumbling block, and United's interest has since cooled.

Tottenham may have a better chance of getting this deal done due to their existing relationship with PSG. The French club sold Serge Aurier to Spurs for £23m last year, and Benjamin Stambouli went the opposite way in 2015.