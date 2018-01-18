Report Claims Tottenham Open Negotiations to Sign PSG Outcast & Man Utd Target Lucas Moura

By 90Min
January 18, 2018

Tottenham's interest in Lucas Moura may offer the Brazilian an escape route from his Paris Saint-Germain purgatory, but only if Spurs agree to a permanent deal, according to L'Équipe.

The attacking midfielder was one of the hottest properties in world football when he joined PSG from São Paulo for a reported €45m back in 2012, but has slipped down the pecking order in the French capital this season, with only a handful of substitute appearances in Ligue 1.

Daniel Levy would prefer a loan move for Lucas, but PSG are adamant that any move for the 25-year-old must be a permanent one. This is so that they have a better chance of complying with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Lucas has been a big part of the PSG team in recent years, and has won four league titles during his time in France. He has also been capped 36 times by Brazil.

However, the arrival of Kylian Mbappé from Monaco last summer has reduced Lucas to a peripheral role at PSG, and he clearly feels that he needs a move away in order to rejuvenate his career. He has not played for Brazil since June 2016.

International Champions Cup 2017 - AS Roma v Paris Saint-Germain

(You may also be interested in - 'Super Agent' Mino Raiola Confident of Securing Dele Alli as New Client)

"Is there a chance that I stay this winter? I do not think so," Lucas told reporters after being an unused substitute against Nantes on the 14th January.

Lucas has long been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes, most recently to Manchester United. PSG's insistence on a permanent deal proved to be a stumbling block, and United's interest has since cooled.

Tottenham may have a better chance of getting this deal done due to their existing relationship with PSG. The French club sold Serge Aurier to Spurs for £23m last year, and Benjamin Stambouli went the opposite way in 2015.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters