Dubious Spanish Report Claims Real Madrid Met With Mo Salah's Agent to Discuss Move From Liverpool

Mo Salah's agent might have been at the Santiago Bernabeu, might have met with Florentino Perez, and might have discussed the Liverpool star joining Real Madrid, according to speculative reports from Spain.

Don Balon quotes Spanish journalist Edu Aguirre as saying that Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa had a meeting at Real Madrid. Aguirre was clear about the fact that he was not saying Salah would sign for Los Blancos, though.

A similar rumour was reported by renowned Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio last week, but there has been no apparent progress towards any deal for the African player of the year. Furthermore, Salah tweeted a response insisting that the rumours were false and that he would not be passing further comment.

Nonetheless, never let the complete lack of any substance to a story get in the way of a good transfer rumour. And indeed, never let it get in the way of a social media meltdown!

Twitter, do your thing:

The Don Balon article also quotes another journalist, Diego Plaza, as saying that Salah would be unlikely to go for less than £70m. Salah joined Liverpool from Roma last summer for a reported £36.9 million.

However, given the Egyptian's blistering form, the fact that he has several years left on his contract, and the recent sale of Philippe Coutinho, it is unlikely that he would leave Anfield for anything less than a nine-figure fee.

Bear in mind that even the journalist who broke the story has no idea who Salah's agent met at the Bernabeu, or for what purpose. He might have been there for transfer talks with Perez, but it's equally possible that he was there for a cup of tea with Cristiano Ronaldo. I wouldn't panic yet, Liverpool fans.