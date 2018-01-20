Barcelona have released a statement denying all reports linking the Spanish giants with a move for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann.

Reports had emerged on Saturday that the two Spanish clubs had agreed to a 'secret pact' which entailed either party having to pay compensation if a deal failed to be agreed, with personal terms said to be finalized - with only a transfer fee to be negotiated.

However, Barcelona have moved quickly to quash all rumors that the unveiling of the France international was to be made following the World Cup in Russia.

The statement released on the club's website, read: "FC Barcelona strongly denies the information that has appeared over the course of the last few hours in different media regarding Atlético Madrid player, Antoine Griezmann, and an alleged deal with our club.

"FC Barcelona expresses its objections in the face of these events and reiterates its full respect for the institution of Atlético Madrid."

Griezmann has long been tipped for a move away from Atletico, having being strongly linked with a move to Manchester United throughout the summer, but it appears as though a move to Camp Nou is not on the agenda anytime soon.

The striker has made 24 appearances so far this season where he has scored eight goals and provided seven assists to propel Atletico to second in the table, nine points behind leaders Barcelona.