Bayern Munich is coasting toward another Bundesliga title, and Werder Bremen is the next club on its romp to the trophy on Sunday.

Bayern hosts the relegation-threatened side at Allianz Arena fresh off a 3-1 win over Leverkusen to kick off the second half of the season after the winter break. Bayern has won five straight in league play and continues to look rejuvenated with Jupp Heynckes at the helm. The club was boosted Friday by the news that Leon Goretzka will be joining its ranks in the summer, when his contract with Schalke expires.

Werder Bremen, meanwhile, will be looking to pull the surprise, and it desperately needs the points. The club currently sits in 16th place–the relegation playoff place–and is winless in three matches.

Here's how to watch:

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via Fubo TV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.