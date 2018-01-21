Two of Serie A's top sides go head-to-head in Milan, as Inter hosts Roma on Sunday.

Inter Milan was the pace-setter for much of the early part of the season but has fallen on hard times and is winless in five league matches to fall well behind title contenders Napoli and Juventus and into third place. Roma, too, challenged at the early part of the season but is winless in three, finding itself outside of the Champions League places. A win at Inter would go a long way in correcting that.

In their earlier meeting in the season, Inter came back from an early deficit to win 3-1 in the Italian capital, back in August.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via Fubo TV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.