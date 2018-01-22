Inter Manager Luciano Spalletti Claims His Side Deserved to Win After Late Roma Draw

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti felt his side were unlucky not to beat his old side Roma, despite needing a late equaliser from Matias Vecino to take a draw at the San Siro on Sunday night.

Stephan El Shaarawy capitalised on an error from Inter left back Davide Santon to hand the visitors a half time lead. Inter dominated the possession and chances after the break, with Roma keeper Alisson producing a string of impressive saves to keep Spalletti's side at bay, until Vecino's header with five minutes of normal time remaining secured a point for Inter.

⏱ | FT Inter 1-1 Roma



Speaking to the Inter club website after the match, Spalletti claimed: "We need to show who we are and show our professionalism. We had a lot of chances, Handanovic didn’t make the saves that Alisson made but we were too imprecise in the build-up play.





"We deserved to win, but we were limited in our reaction and struggled to free ourselves of some of the concerns that remain in the team and I don’t understand it."

Despite Santon's mistake leading to Roma's equaliser, Spalletti refused to lay any blame at the feet of his left back, saying: "Santon should not have to apologise to anyone because mistakes happen in football.

“Davide is a fit lad, a professional who trains in the right manner. Nobody should have to apologise."

The result means that Inter haven't won in their last six league games, and are now eleven points behind league leaders Napoli, having led the standings before the start of that run. Speaking about Inter's current position, Spalletti said:





"We showed that we have values and this second half is a way of getting ourselves back on the right road."

Next up for Spalletti and Inter is a trip to relegation threatened SPAL on Sunday. A Mauro Icardi penalty and a late strike from Ivan Perisic gave Inter a 2-0 win when the two sides met at the San Siro earlier in the season.