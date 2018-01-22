Juventus looks to cut into Napoli's Serie A lead when hosting Genoa on Monday.

Napoli is four points clear atop the table after a 1-0 win over Atalanta over the weekend, but Juve has a game in hand and can trim that deficit to one point if it can handle relegation-threatened Genoa. The visitors sit just five points clear of the drop zone in Italy, though they have gone unbeaten in their last four games (2-0-2) to gain a bit of breathing room.

Juventus is on a roll in league play, having won its last four games, and it hasn't lost since Nov. 19, a span of seven Serie A matches.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV.