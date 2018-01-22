Palace's Boss Issues Transfer Update on Wilfried Zaha as Premier League Giants Prepare to Swoop

Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are all understood to be extremely interested in signing Crystal Palace's talented winger Wilfried Zaha and continue to monitor the situation at Selhurst Park.

Nevertheless, even with all this transfer speculation this has not resulted in Zaha performing below Roy Hodgson's high expectations on the pitch, which the former England manager is thankful for.

Unlike last Saturday's opponents Arsenal with the on-going transfer saga of Alexis Sanchez, who was left out of the Gunners' squad once again as his proposed Manchester United move edged ever closer. This has not been a winter transfer window for the Eagles when transfer talk has impacted negatively on their best and most valuable player. If anything it has had the adverse effect.

Reported by the Star, Hodgson said about his star man: “We do of course realise that we’ve got a prize asset on our hands,

Crystal Palace have now taken 17 points from their last 10 Premier League games; only the current top-four have more points in the same time period.



“And we do realise the day might come when someone comes and tries to steal him from us, but that could be a long way off. Wilf has shown no desire to leave the club, and we certainly are not going to let him go."





Ivory Coast international Zaha, 25, was a rare spark of inspiration for Palace in Saturday's league match at the Emirates stadium where the Eagles got off to a terrible start, conceding four quick-fire goals - from Nacho Monreal, Alex Iwobi, Laurent Koscielny and Alexandre Lacazette - in the first 22 minutes. The damage was completed early on as Arsenal ran out eventual winners 4-1 against their south London opponents.

Zaha got precious little from the match officials all game despite appearing to be fouled continuously, but he showed enough through his attitude, desire and glimpses of sublime skill that he could be destined for a future move to a bigger side. However at the moment he is content, playing well and focused solely on securing Palace's Premier League survival.