PHOTO: Bayer Leverkusen Twitter Account Trolls Bayern Munich Page for Bizarre Photoshopped Image

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

Bayern Munich were the 4-2 victors over Werder Bremen in their last Bundesliga fixture. Thomas Muller scored twice to reach 100 league goals for Bayern, but despite the German reaching that milestone, a lot of people were talking about different player. 

James Rodriguez shined once again for Bayern as he picked up two assists, including a sublime chip to find Muller for his second goal. The US Bayern Munich Twitter page showed their appreciation for the Colombian midfielder with this picture: 

A bizarre and poorly photoshopped image of James Rodriguez's face, along with the caption "San Jamesipero." This is a pun on the title of a season three episode of Black Mirror called 'San Junipero.'

The sloppy Photoshop work attracted the attention of the Twitter account of Bayern's Bundesliga rivals, Bayer Leverkusen. They responded with a brilliant post, mocking the Bayern page's efforts: 

Regardless of the questionable skills of Bayern's graphic designer, there is no question that James Rodriguez is in fine form for Bayern Munich right now. The 26-year-old is only on loan at the German club, but has racked up three goals and six assists in 14 league appearances this season. 

Bayer Leverkusen are in second place behind league leaders Bayern. Only one point separates Leverkusen from the five teams below them, while Bayern sit comfortable at the top with a 16 point lead. Bayern will face Hoffenheim in their next fixture. 

