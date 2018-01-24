Galatasaray's New President Eyes Leicester City Outcast in January Loan Move

Galatasaray are eager to take out-of-favour Leicester forward Ahmed Musa on loan this January.

The Nigerian forward spent four-and-a-half years at CSKA Moscow before making the leap to the then Premier League champions in 2016.

Bugünden İtibaren 24 Saat Galatasaray Hayatımızda Olacaktır.Galatasaray'ın ertelenmiş sorunları birike birike bu hale geldi. Biz bunu bilerek taşın altına elimizi sokmak için buradayız. Ancak camiadan, medyadan herkesten süre istiyoruz.1 Ay İçerisinde Mali Konulara vakıf olacağız pic.twitter.com/3dv4zAQvAG — Mustafa Cengiz (@mustafacengiz_) January 23, 2018

However, Musa has struggled to break into the Leicester team, starting a mere seven times in the Premier League last season.

This campaign has proven to be worse: the exploratory forward has been confined to the Foxes' under-23 squad, and has only made one appearance for the first-team.

Consequently, Sporx report Galatasaray - under recently appointed club resident Mustafa Cengiz - are keen on bringing the 25-year-old aboard on loan.

It is claimed manager Fatih Terim has informed the hierarchy he wishes for the club to sign a striker and a left-back, with Cengiz overseeing such transfer plans.

Galatasaray currently sit second in the Sueper Lig, having scored the most goals, but are still looking to reinforcements.

Fellow Turkish side Bursaspor have also been linked with Musa, though rumours seem to have quelled of late.

The Lions will face competition, however, from CSKA, as Nigerian head coach Gernot Rohr claims Musa will be returning to life in Russia.