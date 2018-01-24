Journalist Rejects Recent Claims That Liverpool Are in Talks Over Brazilian Striker

January 24, 2018

Liverpool have not entered negotiations with Brazilian side Grêmio over a potential move for long-term target and Brazilian forward Luan.

The Press Association's Liverpool reporter, Carl Markham, quickly rejected rumours that Liverpool were in talks to sign the Olympic gold medalist, as suggested by Duncan Castles on Yahoo Sport, with a long-term Philippe Coutinho replacement still being eyed at Anfield.

Liverpool are, however, understood to be interested in bringing another attacking player to the club this month, something that has become clear following their defeat against Swansea on Monday.

Alfie Mawson scored the only goal of the game just before half-time, with Jürgen Klopp's side unable to claw their way back into the game despite dominating possession.

Despite being fresh off the back of an outstanding victory over Manchester City, Liverpool were clearly missing Coutinho's injection of quality at the Liberty Stadium, and with Daniel Sturridge likely to be moved on as well the Reds could be tempted into the market before the January deadline.

Luan - who has been linked with a number of high profile clubs in Europe - has been plying his trade at the Arena do Grêmio in Porto Alegre, southern Brazil, since 2014 and has made 131 appearances for the Rei de Copas. 


The Brazilian put in a number of impressive displays during the Olympic games in 2016, helping guide his side to a gold medal. 

Luan scored three goals during the competition. However, his most important strike was during the penalty shootout against Germany in the final, allowing Neymar to score the winning goal after Nils Petersen saw his spot-kick saved by Wéverton.

