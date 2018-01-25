Arsene Wenger Admits Arsenal Suffered From Defensive Mistakes Despite Winning Semi-Final

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger commented on his side's defensive performance after their 2-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday night, sending them through to their first league cup final in seven years.

Granit Xkaha's goal, on top of Antonio Rudiger's own-goal edged out Eden Hazard's opener to secure the win for Arsenal after a dominant display by Chelsea in the first-half.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Wenger said: "We gave them too much respect maybe, too much distance. We were a bit scared to go for it and we suffered for that.

"We weren't in the right part of the field until the second half and then we rectified that and took control of the game. We knew we could do better in the second half and that's what we did."

Nacho Monreal, whose header was the catalyst for Rudiger's own-goal, was praised by his manager after previously scoring in the 4-1 demolishing of Crystal Palace at the weekend.

"It shows a bit with [Monreal's] belief, once you have scored you know you can score and you go again for it. 

"He was a bit lucky today but overall he has good timing and good runs. He gets on the ball."

Wenger's decision to continue with his back four from the Palace fixture was a mixed one, with Chelsea picking them apart in the opening 45 minutes due to poor positioning.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"First half we watched them play a little bit and they strolled through our lines. Second half we were tighter, we didn't give them much room and when you win more balls you come into the game."

With the game being Arsenal's first game since Alexis Sanchez's Manchester United transfer was officially confirmed, Wenger commented on how the uncertainty of Sanchez's position affected the team's performances over the last months.

"We lost a great player but of course it's true that when a team doesn't know what's going on  in the dressing room there's less clarity and less focus on what is important which is the performance.

"Now we know we have to deal with that and now we can just get on with things.  "

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters