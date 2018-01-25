Arsene Wenger Admits Arsenal Suffered From Defensive Mistakes Despite Winning Semi-Final

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger commented on his side's defensive performance after their 2-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday night, sending them through to their first league cup final in seven years.

Granit Xkaha's goal, on top of Antonio Rudiger's own-goal edged out Eden Hazard's opener to secure the win for Arsenal after a dominant display by Chelsea in the first-half.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Wenger said: "We gave them too much respect maybe, too much distance. We were a bit scared to go for it and we suffered for that.

"We weren't in the right part of the field until the second half and then we rectified that and took control of the game. We knew we could do better in the second half and that's what we did."

Nacho Monreal, whose header was the catalyst for Rudiger's own-goal, was praised by his manager after previously scoring in the 4-1 demolishing of Crystal Palace at the weekend.

A great chance to increase our lead but @alexiwobi is denied by Caballero - and at the other end @_nachomonreal makes a crucial clearance#AFCvCFC 🔴 2-1 🔵 (77) pic.twitter.com/kVcXhDe4N5 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 24, 2018

"It shows a bit with [Monreal's] belief, once you have scored you know you can score and you go again for it.

"He was a bit lucky today but overall he has good timing and good runs. He gets on the ball."

Wenger's decision to continue with his back four from the Palace fixture was a mixed one, with Chelsea picking them apart in the opening 45 minutes due to poor positioning.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"First half we watched them play a little bit and they strolled through our lines. Second half we were tighter, we didn't give them much room and when you win more balls you come into the game."

With the game being Arsenal's first game since Alexis Sanchez's Manchester United transfer was officially confirmed, Wenger commented on how the uncertainty of Sanchez's position affected the team's performances over the last months.

"We lost a great player but of course it's true that when a team doesn't know what's going on in the dressing room there's less clarity and less focus on what is important which is the performance.

"Now we know we have to deal with that and now we can just get on with things. "