Bad Breakup: Arsenal Unfollow Alexis Sanchez on Instagram After Move to Man Utd

Alexis Sanchez swapped the Emirates Stadium for Old Trafford, in an unprecedented swap-deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan go the other way.



The move appeared to be an amicable one, despite the saga dragging out for almost every transfer window in recent memory.



If Arsenal's official Instagram is anything to go by, however, there is certainly no love lost between the two parties.

OFFICIAL: Alexis Sanchez joins Manchester United and Henrikh Mkhitaryan joins Arsenal in a historic swap deal pic.twitter.com/phMIjtQLCJ — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 22, 2018

The 29-year-old Chilean international had a turbulent end to his time with the Gunner's, with many fans eventually succumbing to the inevitable that he would be leaving them.



Detective fans, however, were quick to notice that after the move took place, Arsenal's official Instagram unfollowed Sanchez, seemingly cutting all ties with their once loved star-man.



Although, fans were also quick to point out that Arsenal still followed former Gooner Theo Walcott on the social media site, who joined Everton from Arsenal earlier this month; Awkward.

Sanchez stated his move to Old Trafford as a "dream come true" and is expected to make his debut for the Red Devil's in their FA Cup 4th round tie against Yeovil on Friday night.



Arsenal, however, will have to wait til April to battle Sanchez and his new Manchester United team, in what promises to be a mouth-watering clash, with bad-blood obviously apparent.

