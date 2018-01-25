Bad Breakup: Arsenal Unfollow Alexis Sanchez on Instagram After Move to Man Utd

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

Alexis Sanchez swapped the Emirates Stadium for Old Trafford, in an unprecedented swap-deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan go the other way.

The move appeared to be an amicable one, despite the saga dragging out for almost every transfer window in recent memory.

If Arsenal's official Instagram is anything to go by, however, there is certainly no love lost between the two parties.

The 29-year-old Chilean international had a turbulent end to his time with the Gunner's, with many fans eventually succumbing to the inevitable that he would be leaving them.

Detective fans, however, were quick to notice that after the move took place, Arsenal's official Instagram unfollowed Sanchez, seemingly cutting all ties with their once loved star-man.

Although, fans were also quick to point out that Arsenal still followed former Gooner Theo Walcott on the social media site, who joined  Everton from Arsenal earlier this month; Awkward.

Sanchez stated his move to Old Trafford as a "dream come true" and is expected to make his debut for the Red Devil's in their FA Cup 4th round tie against Yeovil on Friday night.


Arsenal, however, will have to wait til April to battle Sanchez and his new Manchester United team, in what promises to be a mouth-watering clash, with bad-blood obviously apparent.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters