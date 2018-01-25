How to Watch Barcelona vs. Espanyol: Copa Del Rey Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Info

How to watch the second leg of the Copa del Rey quarterfinal between Barcelona and Espanyol on Thursday, January 25.

By Avi Creditor
January 25, 2018

After watching Real Madrid crash out of the Copa del Rey in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Barcelona sets out to avoid suffering the same fate as its bitter rival.

Lionel Messi & Co. must battle back from a 1-0 deficit to city rival Espanyol in order to do so, and it hosts the second leg at Camp Nou on Thursday. Barcelona's loss in the opening leg was its first all season, but it has its work cut out to reach the semifinal stage.

Which team advances will join Sevilla, Valencia and Leganes in what has turned out to be a wide open competition.

The match could mark the debut for Barcelona's newest signings, with both Philippe Coutinho and Yerry Mina available for selection by manager Ernesto Valverde.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters