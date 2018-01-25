After watching Real Madrid crash out of the Copa del Rey in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Barcelona sets out to avoid suffering the same fate as its bitter rival.

Lionel Messi & Co. must battle back from a 1-0 deficit to city rival Espanyol in order to do so, and it hosts the second leg at Camp Nou on Thursday. Barcelona's loss in the opening leg was its first all season, but it has its work cut out to reach the semifinal stage.

Which team advances will join Sevilla, Valencia and Leganes in what has turned out to be a wide open competition.

The match could mark the debut for Barcelona's newest signings, with both Philippe Coutinho and Yerry Mina available for selection by manager Ernesto Valverde.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.