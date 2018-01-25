Everton Outcast Sandro Ramirez Urges Club to Expedite January Exit

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

Spanish forward Sandro Ramirez has asked that Everton hurry up and sell him, according to ABC de Sevilla (H/T laliganews.co.uk).

The attacker joined the Toffees during the summer under then-boss Ronald Koeman, but the Dutchman has since been fired, leaving Ramirez to deal with Sam Allardyce, who hasn't been handing him regular minutes.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Ramirez has only started five matches in total for Everton this season, and it doesn't seem like he'll be starting many more if he stays past the end of January. He hasn't featured for Everton at all this year, with his last appearance coming in the form of a 45-minute outing against Chelsea on December 23rd.

The 22-year-old's only goal since joining came in a 5-1 loss to Atalanta in the Europa League, and fans just aren't convinced of his ability to perform in England, despite the fact that he scored 14 times in 28 appearances for Spanish side Malaga last season.

Sevilla are now thought to be interested in taking the player back to Spain, and are reported as having made contact with his agent. However, to date, nothing has materialised.


The Toffees, meanwhile, are believed to be interested in taking Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi on loan for the rest of the season. 

The Belgian is facing a similar situation with the Blues, although he has been getting a lot more minutes under Antonio Conte, but the Italian boss admitted that he will be sent out on loan if the Londoners bring in a new forward during the current window.


