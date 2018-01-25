Leganés Says It'll Write Doctor's Notes for Fans to Take Day Off After Stunning Real Madrid

Leganes stunned Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

La Liga side Leganés have told fans on social media to have a day off work safe in the knowledge that they'll provide the necessary doctor's notes, after the side beat Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal.

Posting on their official Twitter page, the club rejoiced in their victory with the quip - highlighting that many of their supporters could well be nursing a sore head after their side's first ever win over the Spanish giants. 

The historic victory is another blow to Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, who's side have endured a torrid 2017/18 campaign thus far.

Despite leading the tie 1-0 after the first leg, Real Madrid threw away their advantage in the humbling defeat. Javier Eraso made it level on aggregate in the first half, before Karim Benzema quickly equalized for Los Blancos. 

Leganés took the lead early in the second half, and managed to withstand the barrage of Real's attacking play to secure the win.

With his side languishing 19 points off the top of the table, Zidane is facing immense pressure to turn his side's season around. It is likely that he will now look to focus on the Champions League, as their chances of overhauling Barcelona's significant lead are slim. The Copa del Rey exit will do Zidane no favours, but it will at least allow he can focus on fewer competitions.

