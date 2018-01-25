The Quiet Man: Kasper Schmeichel Praises Manager's Dressing Room Despite His Meek Approach

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has claimed that his manager Claude Puel explains exactly what he expects from them in pre-match team talks, despite his reputation as a softly-spoken figure. 

In an interview with the Leicester Mercury, the Danish stopper spoke fondly of his coach, claiming that his hands-on approach to training and management has been a breath of fresh air at the King Power Stadium. Schmeichel said:

"He is very quiet. That’s his nature. He gets his message across in the meetings that we have and you’re left in no doubt what’s expected of you.

“When you’re a manager it’s different from being a coach. He manages the squad and it’s not just the players on the pitch he’s got to manage, he’s got to manage everybody. He’s got to make sure everybody had got the right amount of training and everybody is feeling good and ready to go.


"He’s not a big shouter or screamer but he will speak to everybody individually and get everything across in the meetings."

Central to the Foxes improvement has been their switch from a rapid, counter-attacking system to a more possession based style of play. Discussing the tactical revolution instigated by Puel, Schmeichel claimed:

"He’s changed the formation. We were always a straightforward 4-4-2 team and he’s changed to the 4-2-3-1 system, and we try to pass it a bit more. Instead of always trying to go for the killer pass as soon as we win it back, which has worked really well for us in the past, he’s tried to make it a little bit more possession-based and it’s been good for us."


In transfer news, the Foxes look set to part ways with their want-away striker Islam Slimani in January, with the Algerian international being lined up by Ligue 1 champions Monaco for a loan deal. The former-Sporting Lisbon man has failed to make an impact since joining the club in 2016 - scoring 12 goal in 43 appearances.


