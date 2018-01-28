Fresh off reaching the Copa del Rey semifinals, Barcelona returns to league play to take on Deportivo Alaves at Camp Nou on Sunday.

The match pits the two finalists from last season's Copa del Rey against one another. In league play, they could hardly be more far apart, with Barcelona the runaway leader atop the table and Alaves struggling to ward off relegation. The visitors sit three points clear of the drop zone and could slip even further unless they're able to come up with a stunner at Barcelona.

Lionel Messi & Co. are undefeated in league play this season and are 11 points ahead of second-place Atletico Madrid.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.