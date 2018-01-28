PHOTO: Bristol City's Aden Flint Shows Off Brilliant Gift He Received From Pep Guardiola

Aden Flint has revealed the brilliant gift Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola sent him to make up for his shirt-swap snub.

The Premier League side narrowly beat Bristol City 3-2 at Ashton Gate to progress through to the Carabao Cup final, and after the game Flint was caught on camera jokingly asking the Spaniard for his Stone Island jacket.

Asked pep to swap his stone island jacket for my shirt.. he declined. 😔☹️😂 pic.twitter.com/PLwTwvzg1M — Aden Flint (@AFlint4) January 24, 2018

Flint confirmed on Twitter afterwards that the 47-year-old had declined his offer, but that wasn't to be the end of the situation.

Bristol midfielder Marlon Pack uploaded a picture to his Instagram Story of Flint dressed in a Stone Island hoodie, sent by Guardiola in a bid to make amends.

Needless to say Twitter loved the gesture from Guardiola for taking the time out to excercise some great banter.

QUALITY: After Bristol City’s Aden Flint asked Pep Guardiola to swap his Stone Island jacket for his shirt, Pep sent Aden down a trackie. #BCFC #MCFC. 👊🏼😅 pic.twitter.com/XPZftW9a2P — TheRealCasuals (@TheRealCasuals_) January 27, 2018

Bristol were back in Championship action on Saturday against QPR, and beat them 2-0 at Ashton Gate to go fourth in the table.

Manchester City take to the field in the FA Cup fourth round against Cardiff at 4pm on Sunday and will be expecting a routine win in Wales.

