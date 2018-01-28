PHOTO: Bristol City's Aden Flint Shows Off Brilliant Gift He Received From Pep Guardiola

By 90Min
January 28, 2018

Aden Flint has revealed the brilliant gift Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola sent him to make up for his shirt-swap snub.

The Premier League side narrowly beat Bristol City 3-2 at Ashton Gate to progress through to the Carabao Cup final, and after the game Flint was caught on camera jokingly asking the Spaniard for his Stone Island jacket.

Flint confirmed on Twitter afterwards that the 47-year-old had declined his offer, but that wasn't to be the end of the situation.

Bristol midfielder Marlon Pack uploaded a picture to his Instagram Story of Flint dressed in a Stone Island hoodie, sent by Guardiola in a bid to make amends.

Needless to say Twitter loved the gesture from Guardiola for taking the time out to excercise some great banter.

Bristol were back in Championship action on Saturday against QPR, and beat them 2-0 at Ashton Gate to go fourth in the table.

Manchester City take to the field in the FA Cup fourth round against Cardiff at 4pm on Sunday and will be expecting a routine win in Wales.

